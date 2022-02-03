

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) reported third-quarter profit of 528.8 billion Yen compared to a loss of 116.5 billion Yen incurred a year ago.



Third-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent 507.9 billion Yen compared to a loss of 123.8 billion Yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings amounted to 533.32 Yen versus a loss of 134.45 Yen reported in the prior year period.



Revenue for the quarter increased to 4.92 trillion Yen from the previous year's revenue of 3.45 trillion Yen.



Looking ahead, the company projects fiscal 2021 profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 520 billion Yen or 565.00 per share Yen, on revenue of 6.60 trillion Yen.







