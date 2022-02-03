

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) on Thursday reported net profit of 241.42 billion yen or 153.03 yen per share for the 9-month period, 34.9% higher than 178.91 billion yen or 113.72 yen per share in the same period a year ago, helped by higher revenue



Profit before tax rose to 356.62 billion yen from 235.36 billion last year.



Core EPS for the 9-month period was 333 yen.



The company's revenue for the period increased 11% year-over-year to 2,695.72 billion yen from 2,427.54 billion yen.



The company has raised its full-year revenue as well as EPS outlook. Revenue is now seen at 3,510 billion yen for the full-year, up from 3,370 billion yen as guided in October last year. Core EPS forecast has been raised to 416 yen from 394 yen.



'We remain committed to growing revenue over the next decade through continued investment in our 14 global brands and our innovative pipeline of approximately 40 clinical-stage assets, which is already starting to deliver with the recent launch in the U.S. of LIVTENCITY, the second major regulatory approval for our pipeline in FY2021 after EXKIVITY,' Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer commented.







