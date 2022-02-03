

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 633.3 billion Yen or 387.00 per share Yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to 198.9 billion Yen or 117.95 per share Yen last year.



Revenue for the period surged to 8.59 trillion Yen from 5.74 trillion Yen generated in the prior year period.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 840 billion Yen or 515.76 per share Yen. Previously, the company expected attributable profit of 720 billion yen or 441.26 yen per share for fiscal 2022.







