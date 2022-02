NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Commenting on the rumors about the potential interest of acquiring Atos's cyber-security business, Thales Group (THLEF.PK) said there is no such discussion going on with Atos.



Thales also said it is potentially interested in buying any cybersecurity asset that could be for sale.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ATOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de