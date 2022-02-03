

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector growth improved in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The AIB Ireland services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.32 in January from 55.4 in December. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



New business increased for the eleventh straight month in January, albeit at a softer rate in eleven months. The 12-month outlook remained the strongest since May.



Outstanding business continued to increase in January and business-in-hand rose despite strong growth in employment.



The composite output index, covering manufacturing and services, remained unchanged at 56.5 in January. This was the joint-lowest since March last year.







