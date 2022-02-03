

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as the dollar regained traction after a four-day fall ahead of key central bank meetings.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,802.63 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,802.85.



Risk-off sentiment prevailed in equity markets after Facebook's parent firm Meta delivered a gloomy mix of a sharper-than-expected drop in profit, a decrease in users and threats to its ad business.



Tightening jitters and inflationary pressures also weighed, a day after data showed Euro zone inflation rose to a record high last month.



Investors await the outcome of ECB and BoE meetings later in the day for further direction.



The Bank of England is expected to raise rates by as much as 50-basis-points in its second consecutive increase in rates.



The European Central bank isn't expected to announce any changes, but investors will carefully listen to Lagarde's press conference for any signs of hawkishness.



In economic releases, U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, service sector activity and factory orders may attract attention ahead of Friday's closely-watched jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Economists expect U.S. employment to rise by 150,000 jobs in January after an increase of 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.







