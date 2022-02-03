

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales accelerated in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 6.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.8 percent increase in November.



Sales of food products rose 2.7 percent annually in December. Sales of non-food products increased 8.7 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 11.5 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 10.0 percent of all retail sales yearly in December, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.7 percent annually in December, following a 3.8 percent increase in the previous month.



For the January to December period, retail sales rose 3.5 percent.







