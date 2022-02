BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England hiked its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent, as expected. Following the decision, the pound climbed against its major counterparts.



The pound was trading at 1.3607 against the greenback, 156.23 against the yen, 1.2554 against the franc and 0.8290 against the euro around 7:04 am ET.







