

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $45.0 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $11.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.4% to $1.57 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $45.0 Mln. vs. $11.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENN NATIONAL GAMING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de