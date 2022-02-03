

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Plexium Inc. have entered into multi-year, drug discovery collaboration to identify novel targeted protein degradation therapies.



The collaboration combines Plexium's novel technology platform with Amgen's early discovery expertise to identify and develop new therapeutic agents in cancer and other serious diseases, Amgen said in a statement.



As per the terms of the deal, the collaboration will initially focus on two programs with Amgen holding options to add additional programs. Plexium is eligible to receive over $500 million in success-based target access, pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered single-digit royalty payments, if all options are exercised.



Amgen has a commercial license to each program that advances to a predefined preclinical stage of development and will be responsible for global development and commercialization.







