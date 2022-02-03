

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $232.94 million, or $8.42 per share. This compares with $255.54 million, or $8.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $232.94 Mln. vs. $255.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.42 vs. $8.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.19 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 - $15.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.03 - $3.06 Bln



