

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $2.03 last year.



