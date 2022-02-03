

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, Deckers Brands (DECK), narrowed its full-year 2022 guidance to the high end.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $14.50 to $15.15 and revenues of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.



Previously, the company expected full year earnings per share of $14.15 to $15.15 per share and revenues of $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $14.98 per share and revenues of $3.04 billion.







