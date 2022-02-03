

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$40 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$347 million, or -$0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 114185.7% to $1.52 billion from $1.33 million last year.



National Oilwell Varco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$40 Mln. vs. -$347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.33 Mln last year.



