

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Clorox Company (CLX) lowered its profit outlook for the full year 2022. Shares of the company slipped over 8% in extended trading session.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $4.25 to $4.50 per share and sales to decline 1 to 4 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.40 to $5.70 per share and sales decline of 2% to 6%.



CLX closed Thursday's trading at $165.34, down $1.65 or 0.99%, on the NYSE. The stock further slipped $13.86 or 8.38% in the after-hours trading.







