

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its fiscal year 2021 ordinary EBITDA was 19.2 billion euros, an increase of 1.2 billion euros or 6.7% from the prior year. This increase, which included the gain realized on the sale of the stake held in Open Fiber S.p.A.



EBITDA was 17.6 billion euros compared to 16.94 billion euros in 2020.



Annual revenues were 88.3 billion euros, an increase of 22.3 billion euros or 33.8% from the prior year. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from Infrastructure and Networks, Enel Green Power, and higher revenues from End-User Markets.







