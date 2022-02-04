

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BFG North Carolina is recalling about 1,380 units of certain chest of drawers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go due to tip-over and entrapment risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves River Street Five-Drawer Chests, sold in mocha and graphite colors. The chests' label include 'INDD 2425-6 CHEST,' 'Made in Brazil.' SKU number 32624252 for mocha or 'INDD 423-6 CHEST', 'Made in Brazil', SKU number 32624238 for graphite color.



The recalled chests were manufactured between December 2018 and October 2021.



The affected items were sold exclusively at Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from February 2019 through October 2021 for about $600.



According to the agency, the recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall. This could cause tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).



However, the High Point, North Carolina-based company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Rooms To Go for a free in-home repair or a full refund.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de