

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction company, Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), on Friday posted a surge in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst a recovery from Covid-19 induced market headwinds.



For the year 2021, The Paris-headquartered firm posted a net income of 2.59 billion euros or 4.51 euros per share, compared with 1.24 billion euros or 2.20 euros per share, reported for the previous year.



The company's cash flow from operations or EBITDA for the 12-month period moved up to 7.88 billion euros, from 5.91 billion euros, year-on-year basis. Also, operating income from ordinary activities or EBIT registered at 4.72 billion euros as against 2.85 billion euros.



For 2021, the Board has decided to propose a dividend of 2.90 euros per share to the shareholders' general meeting on April 12. Since an interim dividend of 0.65 euro per share was paid in November 2021, the final dividend, to be paid on April 28 will be 2.25 euros per share in cash, the company said.



The construction firm generated total revenues for the year at 49.39 billion euros for the last fiscal, higher than 43.23 billion euros, recorded for 2020.



For the fiscal 2022, despite persisting economic tensions, pandemic, and other headwinds, VINCI expects a net income to be higher than that of 2019. For 2019, the company had recorded a net income of 3.26 billion euros or 5.82 euros per share.







