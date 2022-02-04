

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK), on Thursday notified its guests and travel advisors of changes to its fleet deployment plan, including two ships leaving the Carnival fleet.



Carnival Spirit would replace Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville, Fla. for departures from Mar. 7 through Apr. 9, 2022. The next two cruises are being cancelled, and thereafter, a new ship would be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective Apr. 23, 2022.



Carnival Ecstasy would reposition to Mobile, Ala. for departures from Mar. 5 through Oct. 10, 2022. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023 have been cancelled.



In Australia, Carnival is cancelling planned operations of Carnival Splendor from Jun. 10, 2022 through Sep. 26, 2022, and of Carnival Spirit from Jun. 5, 2022 to Oct. 5, 2023. Details for a two-ship return to Australia would be announced when they are confirmed.



As part of this deployment plan, Carnival Sensation would not restart guest operations and Carnival Ecstasy's last cruise in guest operations will be the Oct. 10, 2022 departure from Mobile and both ships would be leaving the Carnival fleet.



Carnival had previously shared that Carnival Sensation's restart was delayed, and that Carnival Ecstasy would move from Jacksonville, Fla. to Mobile, Ala. to operate what were previously planned as the Carnival Sensation itineraries, effective with the Mar. 5, 2022 restart. In addition, Carnival said that Carnival Spirit would go to Jacksonville to take over the Mar. 7, 2022 restart in Jacksonville, operating the previously scheduled Carnival Ecstasy itineraries.



