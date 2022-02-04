

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and maintained its full-year 2022 outlook.



Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share for the second quarter and maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 in the range of $10.20 to $10.40 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, and $10.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







