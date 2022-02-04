

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug maker Evotec SE (EVOTF.PK) said on Friday that its partner Bayer has decided to discontinue the development of the investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080).



'Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications,' the Hamburg-headquartered firm said.



With this move, Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets and will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available to evaluate all options.



Bayer's decision has no impact on the overall strategic goals as outlined in action plan 2025, Evotec added.







