

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus infections in the United States came down to more than half of what was recorded a fortnight ago.



The current seven-day average is 356849, according to the New York Times tally.



The number of cases fell for the fourth consecutive day.



With 281518 new cases reported on Thursday, the national total has risen to 75,994,966, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 2241 additional deaths, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed in the U.S. has reached 897,377.



California reported the most number of cases - 78,516, while Florida accounted for 720 Covid casualties reported on Thursday.



Covid-related hospitalizations are slowing down considerably. 131,837 infected patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals.



47,313,736 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 212,336,183 Americans, or 634 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.4 percent of people above 65.



41.9 percent of the eligible population, or 88,983,833 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.



The highly contagious but less harmful Omicron variant accounted for 99.9 per cent of current Covid infections in the United States.







