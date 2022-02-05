

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said it officially opened the Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Forest Park, GA, a city south of Atlanta, powered by Ocado Group (OCDO.L). New e-commerce customers receive $15 off first three grocery delivery orders of $75 or more.



According to Kroger, the opening of the Forest Park Customer Fulfillment Center follows another e-commerce achievement for the retailer in the area, the recent launch of the Boost by Kroger Plus annual membership program. For either $59 or $99 per year, Boost provides customers access to benefits like free delivery and the opportunity to earn up to $1 off per gallon of fuel twice as often.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de