

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will on Monday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.99 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year after gaining 1.55 percent on quarter and 3.51 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will see preliminary December data for its leading and coincident indexes; in November, their scores were 103.2 and 92.8, respectively.



China will provide January results for its services and composite indexes from Caixin; in December, their scores were 53.1 and 53.0, respectively.



Singapore will see January results for its private sector PMI from Markit Economics; in December, the score was 55.1.



Australia will release December numbers for retail sales and see January results for jobs from ANZ and the inflation forecast TD Securities. In November, retail sales jumped 7.3 percent on month, while jobs ads sank 5.5 percent on month in December and inflation was seen higher by 0.2 percent.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed in observance of Waitangi Day and will re-open on Tuesday.







