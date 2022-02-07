

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said that, at the Singapore Airshow this month, it will showcase its portfolio of commercial, defense and support services by highlighting advanced systems and capabilities focused on safe and sustainable aerospace.



Boeing noted that its presence at the show will include its newest fuel-efficient widebody jet, the 777X, along with the company's offerings in maritime patrol aircraft, advanced fighters and trainers, and autonomous systems.



Boeing will also highlight the F-15, P-8 Poseidon, T-7A Advanced Pilot Training System, as well as autonomous technology including the Boeing Airpower Teaming System.



The United States Department of Defense corral is expected to display the KC-46A Pegasus, P-8A Poseidon, and C-17 Globemaster III.



Additionally, Boeing will highlight its digital ecosystem of services, including integrated flight operations, a data-driven supply chain, e-commerce, predictive maintenance, digitally enabled MROs and competency-based training for commercial and defense customers.







