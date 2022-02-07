

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building company Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L), said on Monday that it has appointed its Group Operations Director, Jennie Daly, as Chief Executive Officer or CEO , with effect from April 26.



Last year, current CEO Pete Redfern, had announced his decision to step down. Now, he is scheduled to leave from the Board on April 26, and will be available to the company until December 8 to ensure an orderly transition.



Daly joined Taylor Wimpey in 2014 from Redrow Plc, where she was Managing Director of its Harrow Estates business. Prior to that, she was Group Land Manager at Westbury Plc.







