Edison Investment Research Limited: Technicolor (TCH): Robust Demand with Fulfilment Issues

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Technicolor is on track to meet FY21 and FY22 management guidance (maintained at the Q3 results in November) on EBITDA and EBITA, despite supply constraints resulting from the pandemic, and our forecasts for these were unchanged. Demand in both Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) and Connected Home remains robust, with financial performance constrained in the former by industry talent shortages and in the latter by continuing industry componentry supply issues. With planned cost savings tracking to plan, the shift is continuing back towards the equity, which now represents 35% of the enterprise value. We would expect that a return to focus on the operations should lead to a higher valuation.

With a complex business structure and few genuinely comparable peers, any valuation of the group's equity is inevitably laden with assumptions. We have attempted a sum-of-the-parts based on compiling segmental FY22e earnings-based valuations, variously discounted, which derives a value equivalent to €4.49 per share. A group based DCF, using a WACC of 9.0% and terminal growth of 1%, gives a value of €3.77. Both are considerably higher than the current share price.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedInwww.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitterwww.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTubewww.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687537/Technicolor-TCH-Robust-Demand-with-Fulfilment-Issues