

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $343 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.66 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $343 Mln. vs. $397 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.66 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



