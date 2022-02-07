

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) has acquired StreetLight Data, Inc., a pioneer in the use of Big Data analytics to help transportation professionals solve their problems. StreetLight has a track record of supporting transportation agencies at federal, state, regional and city levels, transportation engineering and consulting firms, and private companies spanning the new mobility, automotive, IoT and utility sectors.



StreetLight applies processing technology to location data from millions of mobile devices, connected vehicles, IoT sensors and geospatial databases to measure multimodal travel patterns - and makes them available via its online SaaS solution StreetLight InSight.



Jacobs said the acquisition accelerates its strategy in growing end-to-end digital solutions portfolio and focus on ESG.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de