

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance for December logged a deficit versus a surplus a year ago as the pace of growth of imports far exceeded that of exports, preliminary data from the Finnish Customs showed Monday.



The trade deficit was EUR 345 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 986 million in the same month of the previous year.



Exports grew 18.2 percent year-on-year and imports surged 47.8 percent.



In January-December, exports increased 19.4 percent and imports grew 21.5 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 4.1 billion versus EUR 2.3 billion in the previous year.







