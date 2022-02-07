Whittier Trust Promotes Jay Karpen, Haley Dahl, and Riley Sakioka to Vice President

RENO, NV and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Whittier Trust company is proud to announce that Jay Karpen has been promoted to Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Haley Dahl and Riley Sakioka have been promoted to Vice President, Client Advisor.

Jay Karpen is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Whittier Trust Company of Nevada and Vice President of Whittier Ventures. Jay's responsibilities include the management of client portfolios across equities, fixed income, real estate, and alternative assets. Jay is a senior member of the Alternatives team where, in addition to sourcing and advising on managers, he leads the team's manager due diligence. Jay serves on the board of the Discovery Museum.

Haley Dahl, CAP is a Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's Client Advisory department. She assists in the wealth planning and administrative functions for high-net-worth individuals and their families. Haley has an expertise in providing philanthropic advice to our high net worth clients and management services for their foundations and donor-advised funds. Haley provides comprehensive consulting services to enhance clients' existing philanthropy with the goal to increase philanthropic impact. She has been with Whittier Trust since 2016.

Riley Sakioka, CTFA is a Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's Orange County office. She assists in the wealth planning and administrative functions for high-net-worth individuals and their families. Riley develops and maintains relationships with clients and their existing team of professional advisors to provide seamless service in the areas of family continuity, planning, and trust services. She has been with Whittier Trust since 2015.

"Haley Riley and Jay are all brilliant advisors, but what sets them apart is their dedication to excellence and passion for our clients. We could not be more excited for them to step into these new roles." - David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

###

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit

http://www.whittiertrust.com

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687551/Whittier-Trust-Promotes-Jay-Karpen-Haley-Dahl-and-Riley-Sakioka-to-Vice-President