

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):



Earnings: -$57.56 million in Q1 vs. $14.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.44 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $321.44 million in Q1 vs. $345.75 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de