

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $471.8 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $472.6 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $498.4 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $471.8 Mln. vs. $472.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65



