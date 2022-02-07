

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday issued an outlook for the full year 2022.



Looking forward to the full year 202, the company expects sales of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion billion, which is up 4% to 10% compared to 2021. The company expects earnings to be $2.70 to $3.00 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.00 per share on revenues of $5.23 billion for 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.







