Launching of a major TV campaign during the Super Bowl

Regulatory News:

On the occasion of the Super Bowl, a major television event in the United States, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) is pleased to announce that it will launch the first TV advertising for its gin brand, The Botanist

Broadcast in the United States and on all social media platforms, this large campaign will also support the hospitality industry, which has been the long-standing partner since it was introduced to the market in 2014.

The scale of the campaign marks an important step in the development of The Botanist, which is recognized as one of the world's best gins.It is conceived, distilled and bottled by artisans at the Bruichladdich distillery, one of the few distilleries in the world that is a certified B Corp. The Botanist is the first and original Islay Dry gin.

Eric Vallat, Chief Executive Officer of Rémy Cointreau stated: "This first large-scale campaign is a major milestone in the growth of The Botanist and one that aligns perfectly with our strategic plan. Characterized by strong ties to its terroir, The Botanist is perfectly positioned today to take advantage of the rapid growth in the gin category in the United States and new consumption trends like mixology and premiumization. The Botanist, with its goal to become an undisputed leader in high-end gin, is an excellent growth vector for the group. We will mobilize all necessary resources to achieve that goal by significantly increasing our marketing and advertising spending to boost the brand's visibility and desirability."

Rémy Cointreau aims to become the global leader in exceptional spirits through a value strategy and through the growth of its Global priority brands: Louis XIII, Rémy Martin, Cointreau, Bruichladdich and The Botanist. The Liqueurs Spirits division will play an essential role thanks to the rise (in volume) of its brands Cointreau and The Botanist and its robust operating leverage.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005660/en/

Contacts:

Célia d'Everlange +33 (0) 6 03 65 46 78