

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to equity holders climbed to 9.49 billion euros from last year's 7.07 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 7.26 euros, up from 5.31 euros last year.



Revenues from continuing activities grew to 43.76 billion euros from last year's 41.78 billion euros.



Interest income, meanwhile, declined to 29.52 billion euros from prior year's 31.17 billion euros.







