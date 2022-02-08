

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ams OSRAM reported that its fourth quarter adjusted group net result declined to $136 million from $173 million in the prior year.



Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.51 compared to $0.49 last year.



Fourth quarter group revenues were $1.41 billion, down 13% from the prior year.



ams OSRAM expects first quarter group revenues to be in the range of 1.19 billion euros - 1.29 billion euros or $1.365 billion - $1.465 billion, slightly up at the midpoint sequentially.



ams OSRAM expects an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 8-11% for the first quarter, all figures excluding deconsolidated revenues from the dissolution of the OSRAM/Continental joint venture and closed disposals as well as their financial effects and based on currently available information and exchange rates.







