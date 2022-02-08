

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electricity company, Scottish & Southern Energy Plc or SSE (SSE.L), said in a trading update on Tuesday that it has raised its earnings guidance for the full year.



For the fiscal 2021-22, the Scottish firm increased its outlook for its adjusted earnings per share to at least 90 pence versus its previous projection for 83 pence.



Commenting on the revised guidance, the company said, 'This reflects the strength and stability provided by SSE's balanced mix of regulated and market facing businesses, including good financial performance from flexible thermal and hydro plant which is more than offsetting lower than planned renewables output.'



For the fiscal, SSE intends to recommend a full-year dividend of 81 per share plus RPI.



The UK-based firm also continues to target an RPI linked dividend for the year 2022-23, followed by a rebase to 60 pence in 2023-24, and at least five percent increases in 2024-25 and 2025-26.







