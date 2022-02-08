

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in January, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased sharply to 37.9 in January from 56.4 in December. In November, the reading was 56.8.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 42.5 in January from 50.3 in the previous month. In November, the reading was 53.2.







