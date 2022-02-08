

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month net income attributable to owners of the parent was 392.62 billion yen, down 87.1% from prior year's 3.06 trillion yen.



Earnings per share were 207.57 yen, compared to 1,476.17 yen a year ago.



Income before income tax was 1.23 trillion yen, a decline of 63.3 percent year on year.



Net income from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent increased to 761.51 billion yen from 521.14 billion yen, previous year.



Net sales improved 10.7 percent to 4.58 trillion yen from 4.14 trillion yen in the previous year.







