

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were notably higher on Tuesday as investors reacted to the latest earnings updates and awaited U.S. inflation data due this week for clues on the timing of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.



The dollar index traded higher, a day after Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank president, played down the chances of a 'measurable tightening' of monetary policy to fight inflation.



There is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the euro zone as inflation is set to fall back and could stabilize around 2 percent, she said.



The benchmark DAX climbed 100 points, or 0.7 percent, to 15,306 after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.



TUI AG fell 2.3 percent after the travel and tourism company posted a first quarter Group underlying EBIT loss of 273.6 million euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de