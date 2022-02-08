

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Groupe Renault (RNT.L), said on Tuesday that Japanese automotive firm Nissan's third quarter earnings will have a positive impact on its final quarter net income.



Accordingly, Nissan's earnings will have a contribution of 124 million euros for Renault's fourth-quarter earnings.



In a separate communique, on TSE and China equity basis, Nissan posted net income attributable to owners of the parent of 32.7 billion yen for the third quarter, compared with a loss of 37.8 billion yen, on year over year basis. Nissan's quarterly net revenue slid by 17.8 percent to 2.22 trillion yen.



On the same basis, Nissan now foresees attributable net income of 205.0 billion yen, on net revenue of 8.71 trillion yen, for the fiscal year 2022.







