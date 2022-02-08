

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $132 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $165 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.02 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $132 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



