

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $133.48 million, or $4.69 per share. This compares with $190.96 million, or $6.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159.08 million or $5.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.96 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $133.48 Mln. vs. $190.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.69 vs. $6.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de