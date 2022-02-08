

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$113.68 million



The company's earnings came in at -$113.68 million, or -$14.60 per share. This compares with -$111.89 million, or -$16.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $543.70 million from $446.74 million last year.



Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$113.68 Mln. vs. -$111.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$14.60 vs. -$16.45 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $543.70 Mln vs. $446.74 Mln last year.



