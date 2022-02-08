

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for fourth quarter of $123.6 million



The company's bottom line totaled $123.6 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $134.5 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $142.8 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.57 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $123.6 Mln. vs. $134.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



