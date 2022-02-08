WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):
Earnings: $0.23 million in Q4 vs. $2.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $33.75 million in Q4 vs. $27.04 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $32 - $33 Mln
