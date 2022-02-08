

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK):



Earnings: -$1.00 billion in Q4 vs. $0.15 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$7.95 in Q4 vs. $1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.54 per share Revenue: $3.05 billion in Q4 vs. $2.46 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90



