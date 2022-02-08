

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Payment processing services provider Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday raised its outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now expects earnings per share between $4.75 and $4.82, higher than the earlier projected range of $4.64-$4.73 per share.



Annual revenues are now expected between $1.93 billion and $1.94 billion, up from between $1.91 billion and $1.92 billion. Adjusted revenues are now projected between $1.88 billion and $1.89 billion, higher than between $1.86 billion and $1.87 billion.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $4.71 per share on revenues of $1.91 billion for fiscal 2022.







