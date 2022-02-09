

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union Local 550 (TWU 550) for the more than 400 Southwest Airlines Dispatch Employees.



The Tentative Agreement covers all Southwest Airlines Flight Dispatchers, Assistant Dispatchers, Flight Superintendents, Dispatch Specialists, and Dispatch ATC Specialists. The TWU 550 will share details directly with their members about the agreement and the voting process.







